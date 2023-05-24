Heavy delays following multiple vehicle crash on M6

M6 Junction 3, near where the crash took place

National Highways has warned of 4.5 miles of congestion between Junction 3 of the M6 northbound (Coventry) and Junction 3A (M42), following a collision which involved multiple vehicles.

The incident took place at around 8.50am and saw emergency services and traffic officers rush to the scene.

National Highways announced the incident on Twitter, they wrote: "Traffic is stopped on the #M6 northbound between J3 (#Coventry) and J3A (#M42) due to a multi-vehicle collision.

"Emergency services and Traffic Officers are on the scene. There is approx. 3.5 miles of congestion on approach so please allow additional journey time."

Lanes two, three and four (out of four) have since reopened following the collision, with lane one remaining closed while emergency services and recovery work at the scene.