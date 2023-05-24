Notification Settings

Heavy delays following multiple vehicle crash on M6

Drivers have been warned to expect heavy delays after a multiple vehicle collision on the M6.

M6 Junction 3, near where the crash took place
National Highways has warned of 4.5 miles of congestion between Junction 3 of the M6 northbound (Coventry) and Junction 3A (M42), following a collision which involved multiple vehicles.

The incident took place at around 8.50am and saw emergency services and traffic officers rush to the scene.

National Highways announced the incident on Twitter, they wrote: "Traffic is stopped on the #M6 northbound between J3 (#Coventry) and J3A (#M42) due to a multi-vehicle collision.

"Emergency services and Traffic Officers are on the scene. There is approx. 3.5 miles of congestion on approach so please allow additional journey time."

Lanes two, three and four (out of four) have since reopened following the collision, with lane one remaining closed while emergency services and recovery work at the scene.

Emergency services have been approached for comment.

Transport
News
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

