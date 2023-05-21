Eighteen Wolverhampton roads set to close for major resurfacing scheme

Third Avenue is one of the roads set to close to traffic for resurfacing work

The scheme, which starts on Monday, will see 18 roads across the city treated with surface dressing over the next 17 days.

It will see main roads closed to traffic during the daytime in areas including Tettenhall, Bilston, Fallings Park and Spring Vale.

On Moday and on June 5, Wightwick Bank and Mill Lane in Tettenhall will be closed from 9.30pm until 3.30pm, while Windmill Lane, Finchfield Hill and Tinacre Hill will be closed from 9.30am to 2.30pm on both days.

Baylis Avenue in Ashmore Park and Mill Lane in Fallings Park will close on May 23 and June 7, between 7am and 5pm.

Third Avenue in Low Hill is lined up for closure on May 23 and June 6, from 9.30am to 3pm, with a diversion in place along Park Lane and First Avenue.

Patshull Avenue in Fordhouses and Marsh Lane, off Stafford Road, will close on Tuesday and on June 6, from 9.30am until 2.30pm.

In Bilston, Oxford Street will close on May 24 and June 7, from 9.30pm to 3pm, while there will be closures for Bradley Lane and Cross Street on May 24 and June 8, 9.30am to 2.30pm.

Four roads in Spring Vale – Biddings Lane, Shaw Road, Meadow Lane and Rookery Road – will close on May 24 and June 8, 9.30am to 3pm.

The closure of Bank Street is due to take place on Monday morning and on June 5, from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Wolverhampton Council said the work will involve the entire length of each route closing in both directions. Diversions will be signposted during the work, which will see the application of "carriageway surface dressing and surface treatments".

Meanwhile part of another city road is set to close this week while Severn Trent fits a new water connection.

On May 24, Hadley Road will close in both directions between its junctions with Wellington Road and Bailey Road/Bulgar Road.

The work is expected to be finished by May 26.

Meanwhile, two roads in Staffordshire will be closed to traffic on Tuesday for telecommunication installation works.

Springhill Lane and Dirty Foot Lane in Lower Penn will be closed between The Hay Loft and Charlton House, and Malthouse Cottage.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of the day, when the route will fully reopen. Diversions will be in place.

Part of a Walsall road will close next month as resurfacing work takes place.

From June 1, Pargeter Street will be closed to traffic from its junction with Bentley Lane to its junction with A454 Wolverhampton Road.