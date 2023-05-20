Wolverhampton cycle route set to benefit from region-wide funding

The Government's Active Travel Fund awarded £12,608,201 to the West Midlands Combined Authority this week as part of the initiative to deliver 29 new schemes.

Wolverhampton Council will receive £2.6m, which will be used on the second of the cycle lanes on the ring road, linking the A4124 Wednesfield Road from Culwell Street junction to link up with existing provision on Lincoln Street.

Work was started in March after previous funding was secured.

Councillor Craig Collingswood, cabinet member for city environment and climate change, said: “We are very pleased to have secured this funding which will help us as we continue to extend our offer of a safe, high-quality city-wide cycling network.

“The funding will help us to complete a new cycle route which will run from Chapel Ash to Broad Street. This will extend the existing pathway which runs between Waterloo Road and the crossing near Molineux, and will link into cycle routes on the Wednesfield Road, Stafford Road, Molineux Alley, the city centre via North Street, and West Park.

“We hope this work will help more people to adopt active lifestyles which will help their health and wellbeing, as well as reduce congestion, carbon emissions, air pollution and noise.

“As a city we are committed to improving our infrastructure for more sustainable transport and reducing carbon emissions. Cycle schemes such as this will help us to achieve that aim.”