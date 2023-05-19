Motorcyclist killed in M6 crash with lorry was from Telford as police issue new appeal

The southbound carriageway of the motorway was closed for more than four hours

The rider, who was 48, was pronounced dead at the scene after a crash that also involved a lorry on the southbound carriageway between junctions 10A and 10, just south of where the M54 joins the M6.

Officers say the man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Formal identification will take place in due course, Staffordshire Police said. Officers have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage following the collision at around 8.20am.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Officers from our collision investigation unit would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the vehicles prior to the crash."

Staffordshire Police went to the scene with colleagues from West Midlands Police, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The 48-year-old motorcyclist was found in cardiac arrest following a collision involving a lorry.

"Sadly, he was pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later," said a police spokesperson.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "On arrival, crews discovered a motorbike and a lorry had been involved in a collision and the motorcyclist, a man, was in a critical condition.

“Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, it became apparent that he could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene."

National Highways closed the southbound carriageway between junctions 12 and 10 while emergency services attended the scene, while the M54 eastbound was also shut from junction 1 to the M6.

The crash closed the M6 southbound between junctions 12 and 10

Police announced the motorway was open again at 12.50pm.

It resulted in major delays at its peak, with queues stretching as far as Stafford on the M6 and the M5, while surrounding roads were also congested.

Anyone with information should contact Staffordshire Police via Livechat on the force website or call 101, quoting incident number 126 of 18 May.