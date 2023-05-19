Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fire crews scramble to car fire on the M54

By David TooleyTransportPublished:

Two fire engines tackled a car fire on the M54 on Friday.

When the crews from Telford Central arrived on the scene just after 10.54am they found one saloon vehicle fully involved in fire on the eastbound hard shoulder near Codsall/Albrighton.

A Shropshire Fire & Rescue spokesperson said an operations officer was also in attendance as were the Highways Agency for traffic management.

The spokesperson confirmed that no-one was injured in the incident which was dealt with by firefighters who donned breathing apparatus and used a hosereel water jet.

It took the crews about 30 minutes to deal with the incident.

Transport
News
Albrighton and Cosford
Shropshire
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News