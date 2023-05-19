Fire crews scramble to car fire on the M54

When the crews from Telford Central arrived on the scene just after 10.54am they found one saloon vehicle fully involved in fire on the eastbound hard shoulder near Codsall/Albrighton.

A Shropshire Fire & Rescue spokesperson said an operations officer was also in attendance as were the Highways Agency for traffic management.

The spokesperson confirmed that no-one was injured in the incident which was dealt with by firefighters who donned breathing apparatus and used a hosereel water jet.