Photo: Tony Norgrove

Roadworks are currently in place on Listley Street, just outside of Frank Childs & Son Ltd, where National Grid is carrying out work for a 'new service connection' between Monday and Wednesday.

Listley Street is only a two-way street to allow access to and from the Listley Street Car Park, but beyond that it is a one-way system leading from the High Street.

The roadworks on Tuesday morning

The traffic light was pictured facing towards Bridgnorth Library and Listley Street Car park.

It has now been removed while work continues.

On a community Facebook group, Craig Coates said: "Everyone is confused I would say. Completely pointless to have them where they are, unless it’s to allow works vehicles to come further up Listley St for access."

David Finch said: "Made me smile yesterday to be honest, please explain."

Helen Lloyd added: "I was totally baffled by this yesterday."