Roadworks are currently in place on Listley Street, just outside of Frank Childs & Son Ltd, where National Grid is carrying out work for a 'new service connection' between Monday and Wednesday.
Listley Street is only a two-way street to allow access to and from the Listley Street Car Park, but beyond that it is a one-way system leading from the High Street.
The traffic light was pictured facing towards Bridgnorth Library and Listley Street Car park.
It has now been removed while work continues.
On a community Facebook group, Craig Coates said: "Everyone is confused I would say. Completely pointless to have them where they are, unless it’s to allow works vehicles to come further up Listley St for access."
David Finch said: "Made me smile yesterday to be honest, please explain."
Helen Lloyd added: "I was totally baffled by this yesterday."
Shropshire Council has been contacted for comment.