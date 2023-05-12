Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

'Standing room only' on train service not affected by rail strikes

By David TooleyWolverhamptonTransportPublished: Comments

A train operator which is unaffected by today's strikes has advised travellers to check before boarding, amid reports of standing room only.

Transport for Wales is running services as normal on its routes through Shropshire including into Birmingham.

West Midlands Railway, which also runs services from Shrewsbury into Birmingham and back was not running services on Friday because of a strike by train drivers' union Aslef.

Earlier today it reported that a Chester to Birmingham International service via Shrewsbury and Telford was "full and standing only from Wolverhampton".

A company spokesman said; "Whilst TfW is not involved in the industrial action, some of our services will likely be extremely busy, and some timetable amendments will be in place.

"Please check your journey before travelling."

Transport
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Birmingham
Albrighton and Cosford
Shropshire
Shifnal
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News