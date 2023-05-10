List of road closures this week across the Black Country and South Staffordshire

Some of the roadworks will cause only minor delays of around ten minutes or less, while others will cause delays ranging from 10-30 minutes.
The latest expected roadworks list, featuring roads looked after by National Highways only, is below.
Wolverhampton Road Closures
A4510, from 6am April 11 to 5pm August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M54 / A4510 westbound, Junction 2, 24 hour lane closure for Junction development works.
Walsall Road Closures
M6, from midnight, February 2 2020 to 6am May 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6, Junction 9 to Junction 10A, Northbound and Southbound, Hard Shoulder closure with speed restrictions, For major schemes works.
A5, from 9pm December 8 2021 to 5.30am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 Junctions, (Tamworth to Lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.
M6, from 9pm April 11 to 6am December 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions, Junction 9 to Junction 10A, lane closures and slip road carriageway closures for major scheme works at, Junction 10.
M6, from 9pm May 13 to 6am May 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 Northbound, Junction 10 to Junction 10A, lane closures for technology repairs.
M6, from 9pm May 14 to 6am May 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 Northbound, Junction 10 to Junction 10A, lane closures for technology repairs
Sandwell Road Closures
M6, from 9pm May 9 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 Southbound, Junction 9 to Junction 6 including M5 Northbound to M6 Southbound, link road, lane closures for construction improvement/upgrade.
M5, from 9pm May 12 to 6am May 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M5 Northbound, Junction 1 to M6 Southbound, Junction 8, lane and carriageway closure for communications installation of CCTV.
M5, from 9pm May 15 to 6am May 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Southbound, Junction 7 to Junction 6, carriageway closure for cctv installation.
M6, from 9pm May 16 to 6am May 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M5 Southbound, from M6 Northbound, Junction 8 to M5 link road, lane and carriageway closures for drainage works.
A4123, from 9pm May 21 to 6am June 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions Junction 6 to Junction 8, lane and carriageway closures for installation of narrow lane
South Staffordshire Road Closures
M6, from 12.55pm March 17 to midday, May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 Southbound, Junction 13 to Junction 12, lane closures for barrier safety repairs.
M6, from 9am April 24 to 9am June 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 Northbound, Junction 12 to Junction 13, lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
M6, from 9pm May 10 to 6am May 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Northbound, Junction 10A to Junction 12, lane closures and carriageway closure of High road slip road for drainage works.
A5, from 9pm May 12 to 6am May 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Northbound, Junction 10A to Junction 12, lane and slip road carriageway closure for drainage works.
A449, from 9pm May 15 to 5am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A449 both directions Crateford to Gailey, multiway traffic signals for communications- repairs to pedestrian traffic light.
A449, from 9pm May 15 to 6am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M54, Junction 2 to A449 both directions, M54, Junction 2 roundabout ring management with lane closures with switching for carriageway repairs.
M6, from 9.30am to 3pm on May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions Woodbank lane to Penkridge Rd, two-way temporary traffic signals for inspection/survey.
A41, from 9pm May 17 to 6am May 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M5 eastbound, Junction two exit slip road from A4510 i54 Junction to A449 /M54 Junction roundabout, lane and slip road carriageway closure for resurfacing and white lining.
A5, from 9pm May 17 to 6am May 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Southbound, Junction 12 to Junction 11, lane and carriageway closure for drainage works.
Stafford Road Closures
M6, from 9pm April 27 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 Southbound, Junction 16 to Junction 15, lane closure for communication works.
M6, from 9.30am to 3pm on May 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions Drayton Rd, junction to Whitmore Rd, two-way traffic signals for inspection/survey.
A34, from 9pm May 22 to 6am June 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Northbound, Junction 14 to Junction 15, Lane and carriageway closure for electrical works.