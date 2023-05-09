West Midlands bus users have saved £5 million since contactless capping was introduced

More than £5 million has been saved by National Express West Midlands bus passengers since multi-day contactless capping was introduced.

‘Tap and Cap’ was introduced on July 19, 2021, dubbed by the company as Freedom Day.

The initiative means that bus users can tap their contactless card or device every time they get on a bus in a week and their payment would be capped.

National Express West Midlands says that customers cannot overpay for their journeys, saving the travelling public more than £5 million.

Payments are capped at £4 for one day, £11.50 for three days, and £15 for seven days - no matter how many journeys people make.

Since then, 340 million journeys have been made on National Express West Midlands buses, with a big increase in the number using contactless.

David Bradford, National Express West Midlands Managing Director said: “With Tap and Cap, you can make as many bus journeys as you like using the same contactless card or device and we'll cap your fare so you don't pay more than you should.

“It takes aways the stress of searching for change at the bus stop and is easy to do.

“It’s great that so many of our customers are using Tap and Cap so they’ll never overpay and it’s unbeatable value too. And with the West Midlands having the cheapest bus fares in England, it’s unbeatable value too.”