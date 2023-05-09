M6 barrier repairs leave drivers facing two-hour delays as queues stretch for miles

The damaged barrier on the M6. Photos: National Highways

Lane one of the northbound carriageway has been shut between junctions 10 for Walsall and 10A for the M54 after a routine check found the damaged barrier.

National Highways said it needed immediate repair, before putting a block in place so crews could put out cones and start work.

A spokesman said there was no sign of any vehicles that hit the barrier, but added that work is expected to last most of the morning.

At 8am the agency warned of hour-long delays with congestion from junction 7 of the M6 and junction 1 of the M5, but 30 minutes later this was upgraded to two-hour delays as queues stretched back towards junction 6 of the M6 and junction 2 of the M5.

Elsewhere, a crash on the M6Toll left two lanes shut between junctions T5 for Shenstone and T6 for Brownhills on the northbound carriageway.