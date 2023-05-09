Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

M6 barrier repairs leave drivers facing two-hour delays as queues stretch for miles

By David StubbingsWalsallTransportPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A crash on the M6 has left drivers facing long delays this morning with one lane closed for barrier repairs.

The damaged barrier on the M6. Photos: National Highways
The damaged barrier on the M6. Photos: National Highways

Lane one of the northbound carriageway has been shut between junctions 10 for Walsall and 10A for the M54 after a routine check found the damaged barrier.

National Highways said it needed immediate repair, before putting a block in place so crews could put out cones and start work.

A spokesman said there was no sign of any vehicles that hit the barrier, but added that work is expected to last most of the morning.

At 8am the agency warned of hour-long delays with congestion from junction 7 of the M6 and junction 1 of the M5, but 30 minutes later this was upgraded to two-hour delays as queues stretched back towards junction 6 of the M6 and junction 2 of the M5.

Elsewhere, a crash on the M6Toll left two lanes shut between junctions T5 for Shenstone and T6 for Brownhills on the northbound carriageway.

National Highways was reporting three miles of congestion and 30-minute delays shortly before 8.45am, before reporting all lanes were open again at around 9.15am.

Transport
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Wolverhampton
Staffordshire
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News