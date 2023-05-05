Dozens of Black Country roads closed for coronation street parties - see the full list

The Union Flag bunting will be out again for dozens of coronation street parties across the Black Country and Staffordshire

As well as other organised events this weekend, communities were invited to apply for free permits to close their roads for street parties, following in the spirit of Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee last year.

The coronation ceremony for King Charles III takes place on Saturday at Westminster Abbey, with a weekend of activities and events planned, including the Coronation Big Lunch and Concert the following day.

Local councils have been reviewing applications and below are the list of number of approved applicants, and the roads that will be closed.

Wolverhampton Council

A total of 40 street parties applications have been approved across the city, with three refused.

Wolverhampton Council says it has also facilitated a further 154 community celebrations through the Council’s Coronation Community Grant Fund.

Saturday, May 6

Barn Farm Close will be closed its entire length.

Birches Barn Avenue will be closed its entire length.

Churchfield Road will be closed between its junctions with Beech Road and Eccleshall Avenue. The vehicular diversion route is: Beech Road, Eccleshall Avenue and vice versa.

Dickinson Avenue will be closed in both direction between its junctions with Whitgreave Avenue/Leacroft Avenue and Low Hill Crescent. The vehicular diversion route is: Leacroft Avenue, Hammond Avenue.

Elm Farm Road will be closed its entire length.

Janine Avenue will be closed its entire length.

Reliance Place will be closed its entire length.

Springhill Avenue will be closed between its junctions with Foxhills Road and Springhill Grove. The vehicular diversion route is: Hilston Avenue, Warstones Road, Springhill Lane and vice versa.

Tithe Road will be closed from its junction with Hampstead Close to end of cul-de-sac.

Whetstone Road will be closed its entire length.

Walter Road will be closed from outside properties 19 & 20 to its junction with Martin Road.

Sunday, May 7

Balmain Crescent will be closed its entire length.

Church Hill Road will be closed in both directions between its junctions with Clifton Road and Lloyd Road. The vehicular diversion route is: Lloyd Road, Stockwell Road, Clifton Road and vice versa.

Church Walk will be closed between its junctions with Birches Barn Avenue and Saint Phillips Grove.

Cromwell Road will be closed in both directions from outside properties 53-57/56-58b. The vehicular diversion route is: Cavalier Circus and vice versa.

Denham Gardens will be closed in both directions between properties.

Dewsbury Drive will be closed from its junction with Sandhurst Drive to outside property 50. The vehicular diversion route is: Sandhurst Drive, Mount Road, Links Road and vice versa.

Helming Drive will be closed from outside properties 160 & 125 to outside properties 175 & 135.

Jeffrey Avenue will be closed its entire length.

Leicester Street will be closed in both directions between its junctions with Dunstall Road and Gloucester Street. The vehicular diversion route is: Dunstall Road, Gloucester Street and vice versa.

Newbridge Gardens will be closed its entire length.

Renton Road will be closed between its junctions with Sheldon Road and Eldon Road. The vehicular diversion route is: Sheldon Road, Elmdon Road and vice versa.

Rocester Avenue - service road only closed between properties 21 to 27.

Station Road will be closed between its junctions with Brook Street and Warwick Street. The vehicular diversion route is: Brook Street, Temple Street, Warwick Street and vice versa.

Vicarage Road, Wednesfield will be closed between its junctions with Nordley Road and School Road. The vehicular diversion route is: Nordley Road, Woden Avenue, School Road and vice versa.

Wakelev Hill will be closed between its junctions with Butts Road and Swan Bank. The vehicular diversion route is: Swan Bank, Manor Road, Penn Road, Church Hill and vice versa.

Windmill Crescent will be closed between its junctions with Wood Bank Road and Chelmarsh Avenue.

Monday, May 8

Copthorne Road will be closed its entire length. The vehicular diversion route is: Lea Road, Stubbs Road, Penn Road and vice versa.

Elton Close will be closed its entire length.

Hartshorn Street will be closed its entire length.

Taunton Avenue will be closed from junction Springfield Lane to junction Fontwell Road. The vehicular diversion route is: Redcar Road, Fontwell Road, Springfield Lane and vice versa.

Dudley Council

A total of 35 applications were made for temporary road closures and 34 of these were approved.

There will be 24 street parties and a vehicle parade taking place in the borough.

Saturday, May 6

Worcester Lane, Service Road, Stourbridge, will be closed from Cobham Road to the end of the cul-de-sac from 2pm to 10pm.

Rivington Close. Stourbridge, will be closed from Colshaw Road to the ends of the cul-de-sac from noon until 11.59pm.

York Crescent, Stourbridge, will be closed from Kingsway to Essex Gardens from noon to 10pm.

Heath Farm Road, Stourbridge, will be closed from Eveson Road to Windsor Road between 10 am and 11.59pm. Diversion via Windsor Road, The Broadway, Eveson Road and vice versa.

Windsor Road, Stourbridge, will be closed from Eveson Road to Heath Farm Road between 11am and 11.59pm. Diversion for all vehicular traffic shall be via: Heath Farm Road, Whittington Road and Eveson Road and vice versa.

Bradleymore Road, Brierley Hill, will be closed from Station Road to the end of the cul-de-sac between 1pm and 10pm

Springfield Grove, Sedgley, will be closed from The Quadrant to Springfield Avenue from 11am to 11pm. Diversions via be Wolverhampton Road, The Vista, Gibbons Hill Road, Westfield Road, Springfield Avenue and vice versa.

Vauxhall Gardens, Dudley, will be closed from outside No 6 to the end of the cul-de-sac between 10am and 10pm.

Sunday, May 7

Pargeter Street, Stourbridge, will be closed from Heath Street to Worcester Street, from noon to 5pm. Diversions are Worcester Street, Baylie Street, Heath Lane and vice versa.

Hemmings close, Stourbridge, will be closed from Agenoria Drive to the end of the cul-de-sac on from 12pm to 11.59pm

Broughton Road, Stourbridge, will be closed from Walker Avenue to Drew Road on from 9am and 8pm. Diversion via Walker Avenue and Drew Road and vice versa.

The Houx, Stourbridge, will be closed from Richardson Drive to the end of the cul-de-sac from 10am to 6pm.

Western Road, Stourbridge, will be closed from Clifton Street to South Avenue between 12 noon and 11.59pm. Diversion via South Avenue, South Road, Clifton Street and vice versa.

Wassell Road, Stourbridge, will be closed from Hilltop to Birchfield Road between 9am and 6pm. Diversion via Oakfield Road

Hope Street, Wordsley, will be closed from Barnett Lane to Cot Lane from 9am to 11.59pm. Diversion via Barnett Lane, Lawnswood Road, Cot Lane and vice versa.

New Street, Wordsley, will be closed from Manor Road to High Street between 2pm and 5pm. Diversion via High Street, Church Road, Manor Road and vice versa.

Edinburgh Crescent, Wordsley, will be closed from Newbury Road to the end of the cul-de-sac between 12 noon and 7pm.

Southall Crescent, Coseley, will be closed from Gough Road to The Paddock between 12 noon and 11.59pm. Diversion via Gough Road, Church Road, The Paddock, and vice versa.

Essex Avenue, Kingswinford, will be closed between house numbers 20 and 30 to the end of the cul-de-sac from noon to 6pm.

Waterford Road, Kingswinford, will be closed from Moss Grove to Penzer Street from noon to 10pm. There may be a delay on the Moss Grove section of the diversion route between 1pm and 3pm due to a slow-moving parade on this road. Diversion via Moss Grove, Back Road, Penzer Street and vice versa.

Kingswinford - Summerhill (Swindon Road to Moss Grove) Moss Grove (Summerhiil to Dudley Road) Dudley Road (Moss Grove to High Street) Enville Road (High Street to Swindon Road) Swindon Road (Enville Road to Summerhill), will be closed between noon and 3pm for Kingswinford carnival parade.

Charles Road, Halesowen, will be closed from Sunbury Road to the end of the cul-de-sac from 3pm to 11.59pm.

Royal Oak Road, Halesowen, will be closed from Frankley Avenue to Stuart Road from noon to 11pm. Diversion via Stuart Road and Frankley Avenue and vice versa.

Cavendish Road, Halesowen, will be closed from Manor Abbey Road to Priory Road between 11am and 11.59pm. Diversion via Priory Road, Caters Lane, Manor Abbey Road and vice versa.

Mayfield Road, Halesowen, will be closed from Leebank Road to Fernbank Close between 12 noon and 8pm. Diversion via Leebank Road, Brackenfield Road, Meadowbrook Road, Landsdowne Road and vice versa.

Carol Crescent, Halesowen, will be closed from Attwood Street to The Hawnelands between 10am and 7pm. Diversion via Hawne Lane, Attwood Street and vice versa.

Willowsbrook Road, Halesowen, will be closed from Merrivale Road to Summerfields Avenue between 11am and 7pm. Diversion via Summerfields Avenue, Merrivale Road and vice versa.

Leebank Road, Halesowen, will be closed from Mayfield Road to Uplands between 12 noon and 8pm. Diversion via Bassonage Road, Brackenfield Road and Vice versa

Kingswinford Carnival closures - Summerhill (Swindon Road to Moss Grove), Moss Grove (Summerhill to Dudley Road), Dudley Road (Moss Grove to High Street), Enville Road (High Street to Swindon Road) and Swindon Road (Enville Road to Summerhill) will be closed between 12 noon and 3pm.

Monday, May 8

Summerfield Avenue, Halesowen, will be closed from outside no 33 Summerfield Avenue to the end of the cul-de-sac between 1pm and 4pm

Bradfield Way Dudley, will be closed from outside no 41 Bradfield Way to the end of the cul-de-sac between 12 noon and 6pm.

Eveson Road, Stourbridge, will be closed from Heath Farm Road to Windsor Road from 9am and 10.30pm. Diversion via Windsor Road, Broadway and vice versa.

King Charles Road, Halesowen, will be closed from Bourne Avenue to Frankley Avenue from 10am to 4pm. Diversion via Bourne Avenue, Frankley Avenue and vice versa.

Walsall Council

A total of 21 street parties have been organised across Walsall. They are at:

Saturday, May 6

Church Road, Brownhills, from outside number 28 to the junction with Short Street (9am - 6pm)

Cookesley Close, Great Barr (11am - 6pm)

Leacroft Close, Aldridge (1pm - 5pm)

Pershore Way, Bloxwich (11am - 9pm)

Severn Road, Bloxwich, outside number 59 to outside number 80 (10am - 7pm)

Sunday, May 7

Albany Grove, Willenhall (midday - 4pm)

Almond Close, Pelsall (10am - 8pm)

Beacon Rise, Aldridge (1pm - 5pm)

Blackwood Drive, Streetly, from junction with Frankburn Road to junction with Lowlands Avenue (9am - 9pm)

Egerton Road, Streetly, from junction with B4151 Foley Road West to junction with Silver Birch Road (2pm - 8pm)

Emery Street, Walsall, from junction with Emery Close to junction with Sandy Mount Rad (midday - 11pm)

Faversham Close, Bentley (1pm - 11pm)

Harborough Road, Aldridge (midday - 10pm)

Hough Road, Pleck, from outside number 148 to outside number 166 (9am - 6pm)

Perry Hall Drive, Willenhall (9am - 8pm)

Queens Road, Walsall, from outside number 1 to outside number 19 (11am - 5pm)

Ryders Hayes Lane, Pelsall, from outside numbers 17 and 26 to number 31 (11am - 4pm)

Scott Road, Walsall (midday -8.30pm)

Station Road, Pelsall, from outside number 31 to outside number 91 (10am - 11pm)

Stewart Road, Walsall Wood (10am - 6pm)

Wilkinson Road, Moxley, from junction with A41 High Street to junction with Horace Partridge Road (midday to 11pm)

Sandwell Council

Saturday, May 6

The GAP Christian Family Centre - Hargate Lane, West Bromwich (10am – 4pm)

Tudor Road, Oldbury (3pm – 9pm)

Langley Park, Oldbury (Spring Walk & Whyley Walk) (12pm - 9pm)

Sunday, May 7

Valentine Road, Oldbury (2pm – 9.30pm)

Hollydale Road, Rowley Regis (12pm – 9pm)

Parkhill Road, Smethwick (12pm - 9pm)

Alexander Road, Smethwick (12pm – 8pm)

Gladstone Drive, Oldbury (12pm - 9pm)

Monday, May 8

Remembrance Road, Wednesbury (2pm - 7pm)

The events are being organised by the residents of the named streets.

South Staffordshire Council

South Staffordshire Council received 10 temporary road closure applications and all 10 have been approved. While one was last weekend, the others are:

Saturday, May 6

Fentonhouse Lane, Wheaton Aston

Sunday, May 7

Albert Close, Codsall

Blubell Lane, Great Wyrley

Coppice Lane, Cheslyn Hay

Hawthorne Road, Wheaton Aston

Princes Gardens, Codsall

Uplands Close, Penkridge

Monday, April 8

Bilbrook Road, Bilbrook

Clap Gate Road, Wombourne

Stafford Borough Council

22 applications were made for street party closures, and 21 of those were successful and just one unsuccessful.

Saturday, May 6

Denzil Green, Stafford (2pm to 10pm)

High Street, Hixon, from the Memorial Hall to the Junction of Hight Street and Back Lane (1pm - 8pm)

Shrewsbury Road, Stafford (2pm - 8pm)

The Oaklands, Church, Eaton (12pm - 5pm)

The Green, Brocton, between Green Farm and Black and White Cottage (10am, May 6 - 10pm, May 7)

High Street and Mill Street, Stone, from High Street to Christchurch Way (4pm, May 6 to 12am, May 8)

Sunday, May 7

Back Lane, Gnosall, from Cherry Cottage to the North Drive junction (11am - 6pm)

Christopher Terrace (11am - 7pm)

Covert Close, Stafford (2pm - 8pm)

Cowley Lane, Gnosall, Stafford - from the junction with Wharf Road to the junction with Ginger Hill (2pm - 8pm)

High Street, Eccleshall - from Holy Trinity Church to the Stone Road, Stafford Road and Castle Street roundabout (11.30am - 6.30pm)

Queensville Avenue, Stafford (12pm - 9pm)

School Place, Stafford - between the Henry Street Junction and the Freeman Street junction (11am - 6pm)

Station Road, Cotes Heath - from the main gates of the Village Hall, to the car park and then to the side gate pedestrian entrance (9am - 9pm)

Talbot Road, Stafford (11am - 11.59pm)

Thornyfields Lane, Stafford - from number 40 down to the end of the cul-de-sac (12pm - 5pm)

Hawthorn Close, Stafford (12pm, May 7 - 12.30am, May 8)

Monday, May 8

Highfield Grove, Stafford, from the Park Avenue junction to the Rising Brook junction which is also know as the Wolverhampton Road junction (10.30am - 10.30pm)

Trent Lane, Great Haywood, Stafford, from Trent House down to 4 Trent Lane (8am to 6pm)

Lichfield District Council

15 applications were made for street closures for parties and all 15 were approved.

Sunday, May 7

The Grove, Little Aston (1pm - 5pm)

Maple Close, Burntwood (1pm - 4pm)

Cromewells Meadow (11.45am - 4.30pm)

Poplar Rise (11.30am - 4.30pm)

Lincoln Croft, Shenstone (2pm - 6pm)

The Grange, Upper Longdon (2pm - 10pm)

Main Street, Shenstone (12pm - 7pm)

Lawnswood Avenue, Burntwood, from the junction with Copthorne Avenue to the junction with Elmhurst Drive (12pm - 6pm)

Longstaff Croft

Redlock Field, Lichfield, outside house numbers 40-58 (11am - 10pm)

Blacksmith Lane, Whittington (10am - 10pm)

Nightingale Walk, from the junction with Selwyn Road to the end of the cul-de-sac (12pm - 5pm)

Main Street, Alrewas (8am - 3pm)

Monday, May 8