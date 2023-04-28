Don't run risk of falling asleep at wheel - warning

AA analysis of latest Government figures shows one in 33 casualties on roads were victims of crashes in which fatigue was a contributory factor in 2021.

Statistics also show drivers are three times more likely to drift off and cause collisions on motorways than on other roads.

The AA urged motorists to build regular rest stops into journeys during what is expected to be a busy bank holiday on the roads.

It commissioned a survey of more than 13,000 UK adults which suggested 12 million trips by road are planned for May Day alone.

The AA identified a series of likely traffic hotspots over the three-day break, including the M5/M6 interchange in the west Midlands, with queues also likely to impact on surrounding roads.

Other pinchpoints include the M4/M5 interchange in Bristol, catching those travelling south from the West Midlands. The M5 is expected to be slow over the Avonmouth Bridge and also close to area popular with tourists, including the junctions for Weston-super-Mare and Minehead.

The M62 in Leeds, the M4 near Newport, Wales, and the A720 in Edinburgh are also expected to be especially busy, as are single A-roads between the West Midlands, through Shropshire and Mid Wales into Snowdonia.

Pressure on the roads this weekend will be increased due to disruption to train services caused by Network Rail carrying out more than 600 engineering projects.

The most significant impact is at London Euston, which is the main station for trains travelling to and from the West Midlands and which will be closed on Sunday.

Nick Powell from the AA, said: "If you plan to travel long distances, it's better to set off early when you're more likely to be refreshed after a good night's sleep and traffic is at its lightest.

"If you do feel tired, take a break at the next safe location, and have a coffee or caffeine drink, a short cat nap and a walk."

Edmund King, AA Charitable Trust director, said: "A quarter of fatal crashes are sleep-related, so drowsiness is one of the most underestimated risks on the roads.

"Crashes involving a drowsy driver tend to be catastrophic.