Motorway crash closes lane causing eight miles of congestion

It has happened between Junction 9 and Junction 8 in Warwickshire on the M42 southbound.
The vehicles involved have been moved onto the hard shoulder but debris was still being cleared from the carriageway shortly afterwards.
The carriageway is now clear but there's still a 30 minute delay on approach with eight miles of congestion.
1 lane (of 4) is closed on the #M42 southbound in #Warwickshire between J9 and J8 due to a collision.— National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) April 25, 2023
We've moved vehicles onto the hard shoulder and are now clearing debris from the carriageway.
There's a 30 minute delay on approach with 8 miles of congestion. pic.twitter.com/uuYp0EgBxx