Motorway crash closes lane causing eight miles of congestion

By Emma Walker

A motorway lane was closed ahead of rush hour due to a crash.

It has happened between Junction 9 and Junction 8 in Warwickshire on the M42 southbound.

The vehicles involved have been moved onto the hard shoulder but debris was still being cleared from the carriageway shortly afterwards.

The carriageway is now clear but there's still a 30 minute delay on approach with eight miles of congestion.

By Emma Walker

