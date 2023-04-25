Notification Settings

Car and lorry crash closes two lanes on M5 near Worcester

By Emma Walker

Two out of three lanes are closed on the M5 southbound in Worcestershire due to a crash between a lorry and a car.

Emergency services are at the scene with delays of 20 minutes building in the area.

It has happened between Junction 5 for Droitwich Spa and Junction 6 for Worcester.

More to follow.

By Emma Walker

