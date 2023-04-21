Bike4Life returns on Sunday – with drivers urged to plan ahead to avoid disruption

Bikers make their way down the M54 at last year's event.

The Bike4Life fundraiser for the Midlands Air Ambulance sees hundreds of bikers meet at Meole Brace in Shrewsbury before riding in convoy to RAF Cosford,

The riders will leave the Shrewsbury park and ride at Meole Brace at 11am – with more than 3,500 expected to take part.

Drivers are being warned about potential disruption because of the event – with the park and ride also closed to all other vehicles.

Riders will be meeting at the site from 8am for registration, and drivers may be affected if using Meole Brace, A5 Dobbies, A5 Emstrey and A5 Preston Boats roundabouts.

Also, there will be slip road closures on the M54 at junctions 7, 6, 5, 4 and 3 and traffic restrictions on the A41 junction until the ride out clears.

National Highways senior network planner Frank Bird has urged drivers to plan ahead to avoid disruption.

He said: “We are always happy to support the Bike4Life Ride Out which raises essential funds for this vitally important service. It is quite incredible to see the huge convoy of motorbikes on our roads, but we appreciate it can cause some disruption for other road users for a short time.

“So, we would advise anyone due to travel through this area on Sunday to plan ahead and avoid the times of the ride out if possible. If that’s not possible, set off early and allow extra time for your journey.”

This year the ride out will again be led by former special forces soldier and keen biker, Ollie Ollerton.

The Ride Out is the largest motorbike gathering in the country and sees a huge convoy make its way on the 23-mile ride from Shrewsbury to RAF Cosford, home of the Bike4Life Festival.

The Bike4Life Festival includes live bands and biker demonstrations, biker-themed stalls and exhibitions, plus a range of refreshment stands and entertainment for young children.