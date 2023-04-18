Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Signalling issues cause chaos for rush hour trains through the West Midlands

By Daniel WaltonBirminghamTransportPublished: Comments

Signalling issues have caused rush hour chaos as trains through the West Midlands are delayed.

A rail user has described the morning commute as "chaotic" as signalling issues brought travel between Birmingham and Lichfield Trent Valley to a standstill.

Trains were stopped on the line at around 8.41am after signalling faults between Bromsgrove and Lichfield Trent Valley were reported.

The lines have now reopened, but National Rail has said that the trains "may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 15 minutes or revised whilst services return to normal."

The National Rail Enquiries website wrote: "Lines have now reopened following an earlier fault with the signalling system between Birmingham New Street and Lichfield Trent Valley.

"Trains running to and from these stations may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 15 minutes or revised whilst services return to normal. We anticipate disruptions will continue until 10.45am."

The travel website also said that rail tickets can still be used on National Express West Midlands buses via any reasonable route.

Transport
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
Lichfield
Staffordshire
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News