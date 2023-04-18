Signalling issues cause chaos for rush hour trains through the West Midlands

A rail user has described the morning commute as "chaotic" as signalling issues brought travel between Birmingham and Lichfield Trent Valley to a standstill.

Trains were stopped on the line at around 8.41am after signalling faults between Bromsgrove and Lichfield Trent Valley were reported.

The lines have now reopened, but National Rail has said that the trains "may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 15 minutes or revised whilst services return to normal."

The National Rail Enquiries website wrote: "Lines have now reopened following an earlier fault with the signalling system between Birmingham New Street and Lichfield Trent Valley.

"Trains running to and from these stations may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 15 minutes or revised whilst services return to normal. We anticipate disruptions will continue until 10.45am."