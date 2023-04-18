Notification Settings

Heavy congestion expected as Wolverhampton fibre broadband roadworks begin

By Daniel WaltonWolverhamptonTransportPublished: Comments

Motorists are warned to expect "heavy congestion" as fibre broadband works get underway on a major Wolverhampton road.

A41 and Wergs Road, where the roadworks are expected to take place
The roadworks on the A41 Wergs Road in Wolverhampton are scheduled until this Thursday, April 20, where temporary traffic lights have been put into place to help deal with congestion.

West Midlands Roads took to Twitter to announce the start of the roadworks.

They wrote: "A41, Wergs Road, Wolverhampton. City Fibre roadworks are situated near the junction with Lower Street.

"Heavy congestion is expected during peak periods. Scheduled until April 20. Allow extra travel time."

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

