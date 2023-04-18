Heavy congestion expected as Wolverhampton fibre broadband roadworks begin

A41 and Wergs Road, where the roadworks are expected to take place

The roadworks on the A41 Wergs Road in Wolverhampton are scheduled until this Thursday, April 20, where temporary traffic lights have been put into place to help deal with congestion.

West Midlands Roads took to Twitter to announce the start of the roadworks.

They wrote: "A41, Wergs Road, Wolverhampton. City Fibre roadworks are situated near the junction with Lower Street.

"Heavy congestion is expected during peak periods. Scheduled until April 20. Allow extra travel time."