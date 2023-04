A crash on M6 is causing 30 minute delays

So far traffic has been released between J10 Walsall and J9 Wednesbury, but lanes one and two have remained closed while emergency services continue to work at the scene.

National Highways West Midlands Tweeted: "Traffic has been released on the #M6 southbound between J10 #Walsall and J9 #Wednesbury. Lanes 1 and 2 (of 4) remain closed while emergency services continue to work at the scene.