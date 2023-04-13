Notification Settings

Motorway lanes closed due to infrastructure defect as long delays building ahead of rush hour

By Emma Walker

Long delays are building on the M42 due to an infrastructure defect on the carriageway that has closed two lanes to rush hour traffic.

Highways bosses have warned of long delays on the approach to the M42 northbound between Junction 3 and Junction 3A for Redditch. Congestion is building back to Junction 2 for Hopwood with 45 minute waits above normal travel time expected.

A spokesman for National Highways said: "This is due to an infrastructure defect. Lane 3 remains open."

Most Read

