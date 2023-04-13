Motorway lanes closed due to infrastructure defect as long delays building ahead of rush hour

Highways bosses have warned of long delays on the approach to the M42 northbound between Junction 3 and Junction 3A for Redditch. Congestion is building back to Junction 2 for Hopwood with 45 minute waits above normal travel time expected.
A spokesman for National Highways said: "This is due to an infrastructure defect. Lane 3 remains open."
Please be aware there are long delays on approach to the lane 1 and 2 on the closure on the #M42 northbound between J3 and J3A.— National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) April 13, 2023
There are 3 miles of congestion leading back towards J2 #Hopwood causing delays of 45 mins above normal travel time. Please allow extra travel time. pic.twitter.com/impBELTmOb
Lanes 1 and 2 (of 3) are closed on the #M42 north between J3 #Redditch & J3A #M40 due to an infrastructure defect. Lane 3 remains open.— National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) April 13, 2023
There are 2 miles of congestion on approach to these lane closures causing 20 min delays above normal travel time. Allow extra journey time. pic.twitter.com/pd4SamI9oi