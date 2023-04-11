Notification Settings

M5 hit with delays of 50 minutes after collision between Junctions 5 and 4A

By Eleanor Lawson

Traffic was temporarily stopped on the M5 northbound on Tuesday afternoon due to a collision on the motorway.

The collision took place between Junction 5 and Junction 4A of the M5 northbound.
The incident happened between Junction 5 in Droitwich and Junction 4A on the M42, causing three miles of congestion on approach.

All lanes were eventually reopened on the northbound carriageway but there was approximately seven miles of congestion on approach.

At the time of writing (around 1pm), the congestion was adding around 50 minutes to journey times.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

