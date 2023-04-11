M5 hit with delays of 50 minutes after collision between Junctions 5 and 4A

The incident happened between Junction 5 in Droitwich and Junction 4A on the M42, causing three miles of congestion on approach.
All lanes were eventually reopened on the northbound carriageway but there was approximately seven miles of congestion on approach.
At the time of writing (around 1pm), the congestion was adding around 50 minutes to journey times.
All lanes have now reopened on the #M5 northbound between J5 (#Droitwich) and J4A (#M42) following a multi-vehicle collision.— National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) April 11, 2023
There is still approx. 7 miles congestion on approach, causing delays of 50 minutes above usual journey times. pic.twitter.com/qI9xm9vsVh