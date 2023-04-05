All trains cancelled between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury after signalling cables stolen

The theft of signalling cables, believed to be in the Telford area, has led to the cancellation of trains between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton

Two days after staff sickness at a signalbox in Shrewsbury prevented trains from running along the key route linking Shropshire and the cities of Wolverhampton and Birmingham, the theft in the early hours of this morning has led to the cancellation of all services so far this morning.

Rail replacement buses are running along the route instead.

West Midlands Railway told passengers: "Train services are accepting passengers via any reasonable route until further notice. Road transport will shuttle between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton calling at all stations, passengers to use train services to/from Birmingham New Street."

Transport for Wales has said all lines are blocked, adding: "Due to theft of signalling cables at Telford Central all lines are disrupted. Train services through this station may be subject to disruption on all routes.

"Road tranport has been arranged to convey passengers."

Disruption is expected to continue until at least mid-morning, with estimates ranging from 10.15am to midday.