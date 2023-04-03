Notification Settings

No trains west of Wolverhampton as staff illness leads to cancellations

By Mark Morris

Trains west of Wolverhampton have been cancelled this morning after a member of signalling staff was taken ill.

Trains between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury are cancelled today
After a handful of trains rain between Wolverhampton and Wellington this morning, West Midlands Railway said that after the 8.54am departure from the Telford & Wrekin town towards the Black Country, road transport would operate "until further notice".

Trains were already cancelled between Wellington and Shrewsbury.

Shortly after 9am, the train operator announced: "We have four coaches shuttling in both directions between Shrewsbury and Wellington and six serving all stations between Wellington and Wolverhampton.

"Rail replacements should operate between Wellington and Wolverhampton at least every 30 minutes in both directions."

Transport for Wales is not running any trains between Shrewsbury and Birmingham International.

However, other routes, such as Walsall to Birmingham via Wolverhampton, Wolverhampton to Birmingham and Birmingham to Crewe and Liverpool via Wolverhampton, remain unaffected, as do Avanti West Coast Trains from Wolverhampton to London and CrossCountry services.

Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

