No trains west of Wolverhampton as staff illness leads to cancellations

Trains between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury are cancelled today

After a handful of trains rain between Wolverhampton and Wellington this morning, West Midlands Railway said that after the 8.54am departure from the Telford & Wrekin town towards the Black Country, road transport would operate "until further notice".

Trains were already cancelled between Wellington and Shrewsbury.

Shortly after 9am, the train operator announced: "We have four coaches shuttling in both directions between Shrewsbury and Wellington and six serving all stations between Wellington and Wolverhampton.

"Rail replacements should operate between Wellington and Wolverhampton at least every 30 minutes in both directions."

Transport for Wales is not running any trains between Shrewsbury and Birmingham International.