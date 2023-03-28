Notification Settings

Lorry and car crash causing five mile delays on M5 southbound

By Emma Walker

Motorists are facing delays on the M5 due to a crash involving a HGV and a car.

Lane 4 is closed on the southbound carriageway between Junction 5 for Droitwich and Junction 5 for Worcester following the collision.

There are delays of 30 minutes and five miles of congestion.

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

