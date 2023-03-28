Lorry and car crash causing five mile delays on M5 southbound

Lane 4 is closed on the southbound carriageway between Junction 5 for Droitwich and Junction 5 for Worcester following the collision.
There are delays of 30 minutes and five miles of congestion.
Lane 4 (of 4) is closed on the #M5 southbound between J5 #Droitwich and J6 #Worcester following a collision involving a HGV and a car.— National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) March 28, 2023
There are delays of 30 minutes above usual journey times and 5 miles of congestion on the approach to the incident. pic.twitter.com/CbtOYZ5AHi