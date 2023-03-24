Strike action rumbles on as West Midlands bus drivers vote on latest pay offer

Strikers in Kingswinford

The strike will continue while bus drivers vote on the new offer today and tomorrow, with the results due to be announced later on Saturday.

If the new pay offer is accepted, it will end the current continuous industrial action which has seen the majority of National Express West Midlands bus services ground to a halt. It would see a reduced service running on Sunday, with a return to full service from Monday.

More than 3,100 bus drivers at National Express West Midlands began continuous industrial action on Monday, with workers joining picket lines every day this week.

It came after Unite members overwhelmingly rejected a 14.3 per cent pay rise offer in a ballot last week. Now, a 16.2 per cent pay increase has been tabled.

A limited service, primarily serving the region’s major hospitals, which may be changed at short notice, is operating.

National Express bosses this morning said: "Please do not travel on a National Express bus unless absolutely necessary. National Express coaches are running as normal.

"There is a ballot taking place to end the strikes which we will have the result of on Saturday. A positive result would mean a reduced service on Sunday, March 26 and a normal service on Monday, March 27. We'll keep you updated via this web page and our social media.

"During the ballot period bus strikes are set to continue. This means that you should plan alternative travel arrangements for the next few days. Alternative public transport is still running, to find out more please visit the TfWM website."

Only a 'skeleton service' has been able to operate since the start of the week.

The bus operator has called it a "very fair and decent offer" which is "among the best pay rises of any sector, anywhere in the country".

A National Express West Midlands spokesperson said: “We are very pleased to have reached an agreement with Unite that is going to be fully recommended to its members and will be balloted on Friday and Saturday.

“This is a very fair and decent offer - among the best pay rises of any sector, anywhere in the country. We encourage all our drivers to accept the offer and get the West Midlands moving again.

"We are very sorry to customers for the disruption this week.”

Unite national lead officer Onay Kasab said: “Following negotiations on Thursday, National Express put forward an improved pay offer which will be put to our members in a vote over the next two days.

"Unite will be making no further comments during the ballot period.”

This week, there have been picket lines outside National Express garages in the Black Country, including in Wolverhampton, Walsall, West Bromwich and Kingswinford.