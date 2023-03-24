Notification Settings

Bus replacement service running between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton all weekend

By David Tooley

Buses will be replacing trains between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton over the weekend.

Train operator Transport for Wales Rail says it is for engineering work and will run from Saturday and include all day on Monday.

It is the second weekend in a row that buses have replaced trains on the line for engineering works.

And it comes on top of continuing cancellations and changes because of the number trains being out of service for repairs.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

