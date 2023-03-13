Notification Settings

Dashcam footage scoured for evidence of second vehicle after car overturns on M54

By David Tooley

Police are examining dashcam footage to see if another vehicle was involved after a car rolled over on the M54.

Two people managed to get out of the car after it rolled over in an incident on the westbound carriageway at just before 12.30pm on Monday.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said they were called to between Telford junctions five and six after receiving reports of a one car collision.

"The one car involved had overturned and was on its roof," said the spokesman.

"Shropshire Fire and Rescue service attended to make the car safe.

"West Midlands Ambulance service attended and a man and a woman were taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital – the attending paramedic did not deem their injuries to be serious.

"Officers are examining dashcam footage as potentially there may be another vehicle involved.

"The officer dealing with the collision is PC Craig Byle email craig.byle@westmercia.police.uk "

Three fire engines and an operations officer were scrambled from Telford Central and Wellington at 12.31pm.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said one vehicle had rolled over.

"Two casualties self extricated prior to fire service arrival," they said.

Fire crews used small gear to make the vehicle safe and they declared that the danger was over at 12.51pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been asked for comment.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

