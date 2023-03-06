Plane pilot taken to hospital after emergency landing

Passing motorists and the emergency services rushed to the man's aide when the green and white light aircraft clipped a hedge and overturned off the A449 near Kingswinford at around 2.20pm on Saturday.
In a statement Staffordshire Police said: "We were called at 2.18pm on March 4 to Doctors Lane, in Ashwood, South Staffordshire, following reports of a light aircraft conducting an emergency landing.
"We attended along with colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service. The pilot and sole occupant of the aircraft, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment of a head injury.
"His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing."
The aircraft was removed from the scene a short time later.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch of the Department for Transport said an investigation into the cause of the crash was in the "early stages".