Plane pilot taken to hospital after emergency landing

By Deborah Hardiman

A pilot who escaped with minor injuries when his small plane crashed in a country lane near a main road near Dudley was taken to hospital.

Police at the scene in Doctors Lane, Kingswinford

Passing motorists and the emergency services rushed to the man's aide when the green and white light aircraft clipped a hedge and overturned off the A449 near Kingswinford at around 2.20pm on Saturday.

In a statement Staffordshire Police said: "We were called at 2.18pm on March 4 to Doctors Lane, in Ashwood, South Staffordshire, following reports of a light aircraft conducting an emergency landing.

"We attended along with colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service. The pilot and sole occupant of the aircraft, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment of a head injury.

"His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing."

The aircraft was removed from the scene a short time later.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch of the Department for Transport said an investigation into the cause of the crash was in the "early stages".

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

