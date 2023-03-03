New name needed for planned railway station, says Wolverhampton MP

A new train station has been planned for Wolverhampton

Tettenhall Station has moved a stage closer to becoming a reality after transport chiefs in the region secured government funding to put together a business case.

Wolverhampton North East MP Jane Stevenson has welcomed the move – but she says it was time the station had a new moniker that was less "confusing" to residents.

Its planned site is in Pendeford, several miles away from Tettenhall, with land near the junction of Barnhurst Lane and Pendeford Close pencilled in as a likely location.

Ms Stevenson said the name had "always been a talking point" among residents, with some under the impression that trains would end up "running through the Smestow Valley Nature Reserve".

She added: "I've supported the project for some time, and I'm pleased to hear Andy Street announce this step forward.

"A railway station to serve Dovecotes and Pendeford would be great for people in the area. It would connect people to jobs and leisure both in Wolverhampton and out along the line to Shrewsbury.

"However, I'm not a fan of the working title Tettenhall Station as it can be confusing. I would certainly support a public consultation on changing it."

Councillor Adam Collinge, who represents Oxley, said residents should be given a say in naming the station.

"I am sure their voices and opinions will be a central part in moving the project and business case forward," he said.

"It's important to have community buy-in, addressing local needs. As part of this I think it would be a great idea for local people to be asked, at the right time, to name their local station."

The station would sit on the line between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury and serve as the first stop out of the city before Bilbrook.

It is one of five chosen to carry forward following the award of £3 million in funding.