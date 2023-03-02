Major city route dug up again as Metro work nears completion

The diggers are back along Pipers Row for the final stages of the Metro extension.

The long-awaited 700-metre route, which connects the St George's stop with the railway station, is set to open in the coming weeks after years of delays.

And ahead of the grand opening the diggers have returned to Pipers Row to carve up a temporary surface that was only put down eight months ago.

It is understood the surfacing was laid to make the road look neat and tidy ahead of the Commonwealth Games, which took part in the region last July.

The £35million extension was scheduled to open ahead of the Games but was pushed back to autumn after the Midland Metro Alliance said "minor public realm works" still needed to be completed.

Then in October another delay was announced, with bosses this time blaming "unforeseen supply chain constraints". It is expected to finally open in Spring.

Transport chiefs at the West Midlands Combined Authority said the the final surfacing was now being put down, while in some places paving slabs were being "adjusted and relaid" as part of the final design.

During the work lane restrictions and temporary traffic lights are in place along Pipers Row, while buses have been diverted.

Bosses have also warned that tram services may be impacted towards the end of the works and as driver training begins later.

The work is expected to be fully completed by early April.