M5 chaos after tipper truck hits overhead gantry and becomes wedged underneath

Crashed tipper truck that collided with an overhead smart sign on the M5 near Devon

Road users have been advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys following both ways closure of the M5 near Bristol.

The closure follows the collision of a tipper lorry with an overhead gantry on the southbound carriageway between junction 17 and junction 18 at around 8.20am.

Ray Morwood, South West operations manager for National Highways, said: "The M5 has been closed to protect the travelling public and we're working as quickly as we can to assess the gantry damage.

"The incident has occurred on a busy section of the M5, we are working with our police partners, and we appreciate this will cause significant delays to people's journeys."

National Highways engineers are currently assessing the damage to the overhead gantry, where during the closure, traffic will be diverted via the M4 westbound to the M49 to rejoin the M5 at junction 18.

Northbound traffic is being diverted via the M49 to M4 junction 22 to rejoin the M5.

Mr Morwood continued: "In the meantime, we advise people to add a little extra time for their journeys and to consider alternative routes where they can. We thank all drivers for their cooperation and patience."

Emergency services, including Avon and Somerset Police, are currently attending the scene along with National Highways traffic officers to assist with traffic management.