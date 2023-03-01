Martinluther Nwaneri, 46, said he can no longer rely on the bus to get him somewhere on time.

The number of bus journeys in the West Midlands has fallen by 74 million compared to before the pandemic.

It also comes after Diamond Bus announced plans to axe three Black Country services, met with a petition of more than 4,000 signatures.

Action is being taken from April 15 to scrap the 002, 45 and 226 services, citing high running costs and a lack of usage.

Outside Wolverhampton bus station this week, commuters shared their personal experiences of travelling by bus, many of which are said be 'very busy' with passengers.

80-year-old retiree Ann Miles often feels lonely at home, and said getting around on the bus every day allows her to meet and talk to people.

She said: "The bus is part of my day-to-day life. I go out every day, as I get lonely at night. Not seeing anybody from morning to night hurts, and getting the bus to be out and about helps.

"But it's not always good. Last Thursday I had an appointment at the hospital, I left the house at 9am and waited at the bus stop until 10.10am. Suddenly four buses showed up.

"People will just end up being stuck in the house, it's a burden when the services aren't running properly."

Martinluther Nwaneri, who is studying for a Masters degree in politics and international relations at Aston University, travels by bus from his home in Pendeford to Wolverhampton, Smethwick and Birmingham, but says they are 'unreliable' and has missed a number of appointments due to buses not turning up, or if they do, being up to an hour late.

Martinluther Nwaneri, 46, said he can no longer rely on the bus to get him somewhere on time.

The 46-year-old said: "I know there are people that rely on the buses. They are vital for them to get around, go to the supermarket, to school, to anywhere. If these services get cancelled, it will affect a lot of people.

"Not long ago, I would often try to get the number 3 bus, but it was not frequent and you could not rely on it. You could wait at the bus stop in the city centre for 45 minutes to an hour and the bus wouldn't come. I've missed several appointments because of it.

"You plan your journey based on the time the bus is expected to arrive, and when it doesn't come you have to find an alternative, like calling a taxi. Then you're spending more, which might be unaffordable for some people.

"A lot of problems, I heard, are due to a shortage of drivers. I believe these problems can be improved if, instead of one company running the buses, they open it up and allow more companies to come in and create competition. Where there is competition, there is better service."

Student Cyndi Njenpa said she travels by bus to get to school every day.

"I get the bus to school and back, and it's always so busy," she said. "It's just as important to other people in their daily lives, people need buses to get out and socialise, which is very much needed. If they can't get on the bus, their only option is to stay at home. It's very upsetting."

Wolverhampton resident Steve Thornton also travels by bus every day and says others, as well as himself, heavily rely on them.

Steve Thornton relies on a number of services every day.

He said: "I do rely on the bus, definitely. I go down to Willenhall, Wednesfield, Birmingham.

"A lot of people rely on them, the buses are always quite busy. I have been affected by service problems in the past, with the 529 that goes to Walsall. They did an express service for that but cancelled it - I wish they didn't, and kept it up.