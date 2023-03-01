It comes as new figures have shown the number of yearly bus journeys undertaken in the West Midlands has plummeted, compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Department for Transport figures show passengers took 174.8 million bus journeys in the West Midlands in the year to March, compared to 248.4 million journeys in 2019-20.

But transport chiefs have pledged that action is being taken to try and drive up passenger numbers and transform services.

National Express West Midlands, which operates services across the Black Country, said it was working with Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) to ensure its buses keep serving all parts of the region.

The bus operator said it had frozen fares, participated in the Government's £2 fare cap and was investing in new electric and hydrogen buses, with extra leg room and 'super-comfy' seats.

TfWM, which is part of the West Midlands Combined Authority, has acknowledged rises in fuel prices, driver shortages and reduced passenger numbers since the Covid pandemic.

But bosses say they are in the process of implementing a bus service improvement plan, along with operators and backed by £88m of Government money.

Measures include introducing more transport safety officers who can issue fixed penalty fines to tackle anti-social behaviour, and enhancing the bus network with greater operating hours and increasing the frequency of services.

A spokesman added: "Later on this spring there will be some more announcements around ticketing and incentives to encourage more use of buses.

"Aside from the bus service improvement plan, we are investing in more bus lanes and priority measures so buses can cut through traffic jams."

A spokesperson for National Express West Midlands said: "We know that great value, low fares encourage people to switch to the bus, when everything else is getting more expensive our day saver costs £4 – the same as it did in 2014.

"In addition we have participated in the Government's £2 fare cap and frozen our child's single tickets to £1.

"We’re continuing to serve every corner of the region.

"We’re working with TfWM to ensure buses keep serving all parts of the West Midlands.

"We’re also investing in new electric and hydrogen buses – saving the planet while giving passengers a smoother, more comfortable ride with extra leg room and super-comfy seats."

The Government introduced a £2 cap on all single bus journeys outside London last year to encourage more people to travel by bus, with the scheme due to end on June 30.