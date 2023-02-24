Southbound M5 motorway shut by vehicle on fire

M5 closed southbound due to vehicle fire. Photo: National Highways

The M5 was closed southbound between Junction 7 (Worcester) and Junction 8 (Twyning) due to a vehicle that was on fire, pictures of which showed huge clouds of smoke causing visibility problems.

Hereford and Worcester Fire Service is at the scene of the incident working to extinguish the fire.

A diversion has been put in place by National Highways for anyone driving in that direction from the West Midlands area.

The diversion is as follows:

Traffic wishing to continue on the M5 southbound is advised to follow the hollow circle diversion symbol:

Exit the M5 southbound at J7 and take the third exit at the roundabout onto the A44

Continue on the A44 until the roundabout with the A4440 and then take the first exit to join the A4440

Continue on the A4440 until the roundabout with the A38

Take the first exit onto the A38 and then join the M50

Continue on the M50 until M5 J8

At the M5 J8 take the M5 southbound link to re-join the M5 southbound

Traffic wishing to head onto the M50 southbound is also advised to follow the hollow circle diversion symbol:

Exit the M5 southbound at J7 and take the third exit onto the A44

Continue on the A44 until the roundabout with the A4440 and then take the first exit to join the A4440

Continue on the A4440 until the roundabout with the A38

Take the first exit and join the A38

Continue until M50 J1 and then use the link road to join the M50 southbound