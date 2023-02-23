More than 2,000 penalty fares issued by West Midlands Railway in first month since charge increase

More than 2,000 penalty charges have been issued to rail passengers in just a month on behalf of West Midlands Railway

The railway company is reminding passengers that they must purchase a ticket before boarding a train, otherwise they face being struck with a three-figure penalty fare.

As part of a national drive to deter ticketless travel, the penalty fare increased to a minimum of £100 last month, which is reduced to £50 if paid within 21 days – plus the price of a full single fare.

Since the charge increased on January 23, West Midlands Railway (WMR) has issued an average of 67 penalty fares every day.

Birmingham New Street, Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham Snow Hill, and Redditch were the stations where the most penalties were issued over the last month.

And on Thursday, February 2, 30 fines were issued to passengers at Walsall Railway Station.

Annamaria Izzard, head of revenue protection at WMR, said: “The increase to the penalty fare was brought in to help protect hundreds of millions of pounds of vital revenue for the railway which is lost through fare evasion every year.

“The number of penalty fares we have issued shows how seriously we take fare dodging and although the vast majority of our customers do the right thing and purchase before they travel, I hope the penalty fare scheme will encourage everyone to think twice about ticketless travel and attempting to evade the fare.”

The new penalty fare of £100 plus the price of a ticket represented a significant increase to the previous penalty fare of £20 or twice the full single fare to the next station, whichever was greater. The new charge applies across the rail network and followed a national consultation by the Department for Transport.

The national scheme means passengers could have to pay a penalty fare if they:

Travel without a valid ticket

Can’t show an appropriate Railcard for a discounted ticket

Travel in First Class with a Standard Class ticket

Are travelling on a child ticket, but are 16 or over

Travel beyond the destination on their ticket

In the run-up to the change, West Midlands Railway carried out an extensive publicity campaign to warn passengers of the upcoming increase. Since the change, revenue officers have stepped up ticket checks across the network to ensure fairness for paying customers as well as safeguarding revenue for the railway.

West Midlands Railway is also tackling digital fraud as well as carrying out in-person checks.