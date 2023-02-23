Central Wolverhampton street to be closed for a month for metro works

Queen Street will be closed to traffic for the next month due to metro works. Photo: Google.

Queen Street will be closed from Saturday until March 23, meaning buses will be diverted and cars will be unable to drive down the road.

Bus services 3 and 4 to Fordhouses/i54, which depart from Market Street, will now travel through Princess Street and Princes Square before continuing on their normal route.

The 3 and 4 to Castlecroft/Springhill will continue to operate their normal line of route.

The work comes as part of the metro's extension to link Wolverhampton St George's to Wolverhampton Railway Station, which was granted formal approval in 2016 at a cost of £18m.

However, the extension has been dogged by delays almost from the moment preparatory work started the following January.

A pledge to have services running in time for the Commonwealth Games in the region came to nothing, prompting furious city council leader Ian Brookfield to brand the situation “an absolute disgrace”.

And things got worse, with the next deadline in the autumn passing, before an announcement in October that the completion had been pushed back again – this time until spring 2023 – as a result of “unforeseen supply chain constraints”.

The delays to the scheme – which last year were projected to cost £35m – have resulted in a significant increase to its budget.

According to Transport for West Midlands (TfWM), issues including inflationary pressures and supply chain delays have contributed to costs rising by more than £10m.

All told the final bill will be around the £50 million mark – an astonishing figure for just 700 metres of track.