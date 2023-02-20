Notification Settings

Trains between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton to be replaced by buses on two weekends in March

By David Tooley

Buses will replace trains between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton on two weekends next month so engineering work can be carried out.

West Midlands Railway says planned engineering work will be taking place on the Shrewsbury line to Wolverhampton between March 18 and 20, and again from March 25 to 27.

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: "Heads up! Engineering works are taking place on the Shrewsbury line in March.

"As a result, buses will replace trains between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton from Saturday, March 18 to Monday, March 20 and Saturday, March 24, to Monday, March 27."

The train operating company advises passengers to plan ahead by visiting the National Rail website on https://orlo.uk/Lo1RR

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

