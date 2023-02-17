M6 Junction 10 set to face closures this weekend

M6 Junction 10 update. Photo: National Highways

Some lanes around the M6 Junction 10 roundabout will be closed from 10pm on Saturday, February 18, until 5am on Monday, February 20.

The lanes will be closed so that work can continue for the laying of high friction (which is also known as anti-skid) road surfacing.

No diversions will be in place for the lane closures, as a lane will remain open for traffic on all of the impacted roads.

Disruptions are expected to impact the roads and surrounding areas, and drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys.

National Highways also said that the closures are subject to change at short notice due to unforeseen circumstances or poor weather conditions.

The lane closures will be taking place on the following roads from 10pm on Saturday, February 18, until 5am Monday, February 20:

Lane closures on M6 Junction 10 roundabout - no diversion in place as lane closure only

Single lane closure on A454 Black Country Route Eastbound - no diversion in place as lane closure only

Single lane closure on Wolverhampton Road West (from Arnwood Close to the Junction 10 roundabout) - no diversion in place as lane closure only

Further closures are also going to be taking place next week.

Those closures are: