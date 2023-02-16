Sandwell Council and WBA working together to combat match day congestion

M5 Junction one has seen congestion increase

Sandwell Council, supported the club, has announced plans to implement short and long-term measures to ease congestion at Junction one of the M5 motorway.

High traffic volumes have returned to pre-pandemic levels at peak times causing long queues for road users in the area throughout the week, especially matchdays.

The council and National Highways will also work with the club in the development of scheme options for a longer-term solution.

Before the pandemic, peak time traffic volumes at the junction exceeded the capacity of the junction by around five per cent. To manage this in previous years, there have been many changes to lane allocation, lane markings and signal timings at the junction to increase capacity within the limitations of road space and design of the junction.

Following the end of Covid-19 restrictions, traffic levels have increased and on occasion surpassed pre-pandemic volumes, extending queues at the junction further. The council is now undertaking surveys and analysis to determine and understand the current levels and distribution of traffic using the junction. This will then be used to identify any short-term improvements that can be made within the limits of the current infrastructure.

Longer term, the Government has provided funding to the council through the West Midlands Combined Authority to develop a scheme to rebuild the junction. Government approval has been sought for funds to commence the long-term process for a major junction reconstruction scheme within the next ten years.

Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, Leader of Sandwell Council, said: “The increasing congestion at the junction is a priority issue for the council as the local traffic authority. This is an issue on matchdays and other peak traffic times, and we are working with our partners, including West Bromwich Albion, to find improvements for the busiest junction in the borough.

“However, there is a really important need to deliver a permanent solution through a major junction improvement. We have started looking into the practicalities of doing this work and are aware of the extensive preparations required for this type of scheme, which needs to be supported by strong evidence. The public would need to be consulted and the construction work done in a manner that allows traffic flows to continue.”

West Bromwich Albion Managing Director Mark Miles, added: “I would like to thank Sandwell council and National Highways for listening to our concerns and acting on them. Traffic congestion has been a major issue for supporters on matchdays and staff travelling to and from work each day.

“By working closely together with the council we hope both the short and long-term solutions will ensure visitors can access The Hawthorns easily in the future.