Motorway police save Easter after spotting lorry on M6 amid reported theft of almost 200,000 Creme Eggs

Police has recovered almost 200,000 Creme Eggs and a number of other varieties of chocolate after they were stolen from a unit in Stafford Park in Telford.

Motorway police spotted the lorry on the M6 driving through Birmingham before it was stopped northbound on the M42 and a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft.

The theft took place on Saturday, with the chocolate collection thought to be worth around £40,000.

CMPG patrols spotted this stolen HGV vehicle travelling on the M6 through Birmingham and followed it onto the M42 and towards Leicestershire before safely stopping it and arresting driver! Since charged with numerous offences! @WestMerciaOCC 2251 https://t.co/xDtAJZVwAM — CMPG (@CMPG) February 13, 2023

UPDATE | West Mercia Police has helped save Easter for Crème Egg fans after almost 200,000 of the chocolate treats were stolen from a unit in Stafford Park in Telford.



1/3 pic.twitter.com/N2vr2iUbMo — West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) February 13, 2023