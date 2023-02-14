Notification Settings

Motorway police save Easter after spotting lorry on M6 amid reported theft of almost 200,000 Creme Eggs

By Megan Howe

Motorway officers did a cracking job of saving Easter for Creme Egg fans after almost 200,000 of the chocolatey treats were stolen.

Police has recovered almost 200,000 Creme Eggs and a number of other varieties of chocolate after they were stolen from a unit in Stafford Park in Telford.

Motorway police spotted the lorry on the M6 driving through Birmingham before it was stopped northbound on the M42 and a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft.

The theft took place on Saturday, with the chocolate collection thought to be worth around £40,000.

The Cadbury's Creme Egg is the UK's best-selling confectionary item between New Year's Day and Easter, with annual sales in excess of 200 million eggs and a brand value of approximately £55 million.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

