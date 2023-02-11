'Staff sickness' cuts off some railway stations on line between Shrewsbury and Chester

Expect to see replacement buses at Shrewsbury station today

Replacement buses were running between Shrewsbury and Chester and were expected to have to run until 7pm on Saturday.

A spokesman for train operator Transport for Wales said: "Due to signalling staff being taken ill between Shrewsbury and Chester, the line will be blocked.

"Wrexham General, Gobowen, Ruabon and Chirk will not be served.

"Disruption is expected until 9pm on Saturday."

Replacement road transport has been arranged to take passengers between Shrewsbury and Chester in both directions.