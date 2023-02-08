M5 northbound closed due to lorry fire

Photo: National Highways

Drivers were told to expect delays of up to an hour, with the closure affecting the motorway between J5 (Droitwich) and J4A (for the M42).

Hereford and Worcestershire Fire and Rescue crews were at the scene. National Highways West Midlands said that due to the load being carried, extinguishing the fire may become protracted.

National Highways West Midlands tweeted: "The M5 is closed northbound between J5 Droitwich and J4A (for M42) due to a HGV fire. The southbound carriageway is being temporarily held. There are delays of 60 minutes above usual journey times approaching the closure as well as on M5 south and M42 south approaching M5 J4A."

After traffic being temporarily held southbound, the road is back open but lane four remains closed.

They advised diversions for drivers:

Road users who wish to join the M42 are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbols on road signs.

Exit the M5 at J5 and take the third right at the roundabout, onto the A38 northbound.

Continue along the A38 north and rejoin the M42 at J1

Road users who wish to continue their journey on the M5 are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbols on road signs.

Exit the M5 at J5 and take the third right at the roundabout, onto the A38 northbound.

Continue along the A38 north, continue past the roundabout at M42 J1, to the M5 J4 roundabout and rejoin the M5.