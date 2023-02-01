Notification Settings

More flights to Turkey and Cyprus from Birmingham

By John CorserTransportPublished:

Jet2.com is to operate more flights to Dalaman, Antalya and Paphos from Birmingham Airport in its winter 2023-2024 programme.

Jet2.com is offering more flights from Birmingham Airport to Turkey and Cyprus
It is in response to continued strong demand from customers for some winter sun in Turkey and Cyprus.

Jet2holidays is offering more holidays as the airline adds more capacity to Turkey (Dalaman and Antalya) and Cyprus (Paphos) from the airport.

The expansion represents an extra 5,000 seats going on sale.

The season to Dalaman will extend all the way through to November 20 after a popular end to the season in 2022.

The companies have responded to strong demand for winter sun holidays to Antalya, adding more flights in November.

Extra flights to Paphos will be departing during December and over the new year.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “In recent weeks we have expanded our programmes for this winter and summer from Birmingham Airport, and today we are continuing to respond to strong demand by expanding our programme for next winter too. Adding capacity across many seasons shows just how popular our flights and package holidays continue to be."

Tom Screen, Birmingham Airport aviation director, said: "Jet2.com and Jet2holidays' ongoing success is built on delivering what their customers want – in this instance more opportunities for sunshine in Turkey and Cyprus. We are thrilled to see them growing their business from Birmingham Airport over the long term."

