M6 lane still closed after 'complex' situation involving car transporter

National Highways West Midlands said it was a 'complex situation' in that a wheel became stuck under the vehicle.
Pictures show the bottom of the vehicle to almost be touching the ground.
It was transporting seven medium-sized vans. The break down happened Junction 8 and 9 on the M6 northbound.
Drivers were told to expect delays of up to 35 minutes.
A spokesman for National Highways West Midlands said: "Lane 1 (of 3) is closed on the #M6 northbound between J8 & J9 due to a broken down car transporter. Lane 1 also closed #M5 northbound link road to the M6 J8 north.
"Delays of at least 35 minutes above normal travel times. Please allow extra time. It's complex as there is a wheel stuck underneath. The transporter will need to be lifted or moved to get the wheel out. Recovery is on scene and are trying to get this resolved as quickly as possible."