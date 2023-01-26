M6 lane still closed after 'complex' situation involving car transporter

National Highways West Midlands said it was a 'complex situation' in that a wheel became stuck under the vehicle.

Pictures show the bottom of the vehicle to almost be touching the ground.

It was transporting seven medium-sized vans. The break down happened Junction 8 and 9 on the M6 northbound.

Drivers were told to expect delays of up to 35 minutes.

A spokesman for National Highways West Midlands said: "Lane 1 (of 3) is closed on the #M6 northbound between J8 & J9 due to a broken down car transporter. Lane 1 also closed #M5 northbound link road to the M6 J8 north.