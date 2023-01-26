Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

M6 lane still closed after 'complex' situation involving car transporter

By Lauren HillWalsallTransportPublished: Last Updated:

One lane on the M6 northbound is still closed after a car transportation vehicle broke down.

National Highways West Midlands said it was a 'complex situation' in that a wheel became stuck under the vehicle.

Pictures show the bottom of the vehicle to almost be touching the ground.

It was transporting seven medium-sized vans. The break down happened Junction 8 and 9 on the M6 northbound.

Drivers were told to expect delays of up to 35 minutes.

A spokesman for National Highways West Midlands said: "Lane 1 (of 3) is closed on the #M6 northbound between J8 & J9 due to a broken down car transporter. Lane 1 also closed #M5 northbound link road to the M6 J8 north.

"Delays of at least 35 minutes above normal travel times. Please allow extra time. It's complex as there is a wheel stuck underneath. The transporter will need to be lifted or moved to get the wheel out. Recovery is on scene and are trying to get this resolved as quickly as possible."

Transport
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Wolverhampton
Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News