Stourbridge roads to shut for for water mains projects

Worcester Street will be closed from New Road to Chapel Street from February 20-22.

Drivers will be diverted clockwise along Worcester Street, South Road, High Park Avenue, Enville Street, Bath Road, St Johns Road and New Road.

The anti-clockwise diversion runs via Bath Road, Enville Street, Bridgnorth Road, High Park Avenue, South Road, and Worcester Street or via Heath Lane, Hagley Road, and New Road.