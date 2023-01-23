Stourbridge roads to shut for for water mains projects

Worcester Street will be closed from New Road to Chapel Street from February 20-22.
Drivers will be diverted clockwise along Worcester Street, South Road, High Park Avenue, Enville Street, Bath Road, St Johns Road and New Road.
The anti-clockwise diversion runs via Bath Road, Enville Street, Bridgnorth Road, High Park Avenue, South Road, and Worcester Street or via Heath Lane, Hagley Road, and New Road.
Kinver Street in Wordsley will also be closed between High Street and Manor Road from February 21-23 with traffic diverted via High Street, Church Road and Manor Road also for installation of a new clean water supply.