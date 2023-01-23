Notification Settings

Stourbridge roads to shut for for water mains projects

By Deborah Hardiman

Motorists will face traffic diversions for work to install new water mains in Stourbridge next month.

Worcester Street will be closed from New Road to Chapel Street from February 20-22.

Drivers will be diverted clockwise along Worcester Street, South Road, High Park Avenue, Enville Street, Bath Road, St Johns Road and New Road.

The anti-clockwise diversion runs via Bath Road, Enville Street, Bridgnorth Road, High Park Avenue, South Road, and Worcester Street or via Heath Lane, Hagley Road, and New Road.

Kinver Street in Wordsley will also be closed between High Street and Manor Road from February 21-23 with traffic diverted via High Street, Church Road and Manor Road also for installation of a new clean water supply.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

