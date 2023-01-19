Picture: Bridgnorth Police

Police and fire crews attended the scene of the collision at St Johns Street, at about 5.50pm on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Two fire appliances were mobilised from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock. An Operations officer was in attendance.

"Crews used small gear equipment to deal with the incident."

Police were also on the scene and at 7.07pm Bridgnorth Police asked drivers to find alternative routes.

Officers tweeted: "At John’s Street closed following a road traffic collision. Please find alternative routes."

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "At around 5.50pm on Tuesday 17 January officers received a report of a collision involving four cars on St Johns Street in Bridgnorth. Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene along with council colleagues due to a building being struck by one of the vehicles. None of those involved in the collision were injured."

AA Traffic News said that the incident was first reported at 7.20pm and the road was closed.

A spokesman said: ""Road closed due to crash on B4363 St Johns Street one way street between A442 Cann Hall Road and Doctor's Lane. Traffic is coping well."

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been asked for information.