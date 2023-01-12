Notification Settings

Road near Shifnal closed after crash

By Megan JonesTransportPublished:

A road has been closed following a one-vehicle crash.

The B4379 has been closed following the incident. Photo: Google
Fire services and the police were called to the scene of a crash at Crackleybank, near Shifnal, at around 7am on Thursday.

It happened on the B4379, just off the A5 between Weston and Telford.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We were called around 7am this morning to a collision involving one vehicle on the B4379 between Sheriffhales crossroads and Kettlemore Lane. The road is currently closed."

According to traffic data the road was closed from the A5 junction to the A41 junction at Woodcote.

West Midlands Ambulance has been approached for a comment.

Transport
News
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

