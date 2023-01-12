Roads closed after water main bursts in West Bromwich

Drivers were urged to avoid the area after the main in Moor Street burst on Thursday evening.

Sandwell Council said on Twitter: "We have been made aware of a burst water main at Moor Street in West Bromwich.

"Some roads in the area may be closed and our emergency roads team is helping South Staffs Water and Sandwell Police.

"Please avoid the area if you can."

National Express West Midlands said: "Due to a burst water main on Moor Street, West Bromwich, service 4, 4H and 4M will be diverting via Spon Lane, Sam's Lane/Lyttleton Street towards Oldbury only.