Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Roads closed after water main bursts in West Bromwich

West BromwichTransportPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Roads have been shut as emergency roads crews respond to a burst water main in West Bromwich.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area after the main in Moor Street burst on Thursday evening.

Sandwell Council said on Twitter: "We have been made aware of a burst water main at Moor Street in West Bromwich.

"Some roads in the area may be closed and our emergency roads team is helping South Staffs Water and Sandwell Police.

"Please avoid the area if you can."

National Express West Midlands said: "Due to a burst water main on Moor Street, West Bromwich, service 4, 4H and 4M will be diverting via Spon Lane, Sam's Lane/Lyttleton Street towards Oldbury only.

"We apologise for any disruption to your journey."

Transport
News
West Bromwich
Sandwell
Local Hubs

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News