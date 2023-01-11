Two lanes of the busy M5, junction 6 southbound route have been closed following two separate collisions, one involving a lorry and car.
Drivers have been told to expect at least 30 minute delays and around over 3 miles of congestion as emergency services attempt to retrieve the damaged car.
A spokesperson for National Highways said: "#M5 south between J6 and J7 (Worcester Evesham) in Worcestershire two lanes (of three) closed in the roadworks due to a collision involving a lorry and car. The car has left the nearside of the road.