Five months of M6 overnight closures and contraflows to begin within weeks

Work will be carried out between Junctions 15 and 17 will begin later this month. Photo: Google

Work in Staffordshire will begin on Monday, January 16, and run until late June

National Highways says the installation of new barriers will help protect drivers using the busy motorway, while the resurfacing along the same stretch between Junctions 15 and 16, near Stoke-on-Trent, will make journeys smoother.

Three narrow lanes will be in operation in both directions from January 16 in both directions, while work is carried out.

As well as this, a series of overnight closures running from 8pm-6am will begin on the same day. They are:

Monday, January 16 to Saturday, January 21 – M6 northbound closed from Junction 15 to 16

Monday, January 23 to Saturday, January 28 January – southbound closed from Junction 16 to 15

Monday, January 30 to Saturday, February 4 – southbound closed from Junction 16 to 15

Monday, February 6 February to Saturday, February 11 – southbound closed from Junction 17 to 15

Monday, February 13 to Saturday, February 18 – northbound closed from Junction 15 to 16

Monday, February 20 to Saturday, February 25 – northbound closed from Junction 15 to 16

Wednesday, May 10 to Tuesday, May 16 – northbound closed from Junction 15 to 16

Friday, June 16 to Thursday, June 22 – southbound closed from Junction 17 to 15

National Highways says a signed diversion will be in place during the closures.

Project Manager, Patricia Dray, said: “The existing bridge parapets and adjacent barrier have reached the end of their serviceable life and need to be replaced to maintain safety for people using our roads.

“We’re also taking this opportunity to carry out some resurfacing which will help keep traffic running smoothly and safely along the M6.

“We appreciate there will be some disruption for drivers and those living nearby but will make every effort to manage noise levels and minimise the impacts of this essential safety work where possible.”

Urgent repairs are also due to close the northbound carriageway between Junctions 15 and 16 both nights this weekend, and on Tuesday, January 10. The closures will run from 9pm-6am on all three nights.