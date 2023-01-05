Car smashes into moving tram in city centre

The tram had just left Grand Central and was travelling along Stephenson Street towards Birmingham Library, when a car collided with the front of the tram at around 11.15am.
A passenger on the tram told the Express & Star that the car had turned right off Pinfold Street and collided with the front of the moving tram.
⚠️ #WMMNew - 11:20 - Due to a RTC, trams are not currently operating between Grand Central and Library. A normal service is in operation between Wolverhampton St. George's and Grand Central.. pic.twitter.com/XOETrCp2LT— West Midlands Metro (@WMmetro) January 5, 2023
The passengers were then told to leave the tram and services between Grand Central and Library were affected until 12.15pm.