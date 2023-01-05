Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Car smashes into moving tram in city centre

By Eleanor LawsonBirminghamTransportPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A car crashed into the front of a tram in Birmingham affecting services in the city centre.

The car collided with the front of the moving tram as it left Grand Central
The car collided with the front of the moving tram as it left Grand Central

The tram had just left Grand Central and was travelling along Stephenson Street towards Birmingham Library, when a car collided with the front of the tram at around 11.15am.

A passenger on the tram told the Express & Star that the car had turned right off Pinfold Street and collided with the front of the moving tram.

The passengers were then told to leave the tram and services between Grand Central and Library were affected until 12.15pm.

Transport
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News