Car smashes into moving tram in city centre

The car collided with the front of the moving tram as it left Grand Central

The tram had just left Grand Central and was travelling along Stephenson Street towards Birmingham Library, when a car collided with the front of the tram at around 11.15am.

A passenger on the tram told the Express & Star that the car had turned right off Pinfold Street and collided with the front of the moving tram.

⚠️ #WMMNew - 11:20 - Due to a RTC, trams are not currently operating between Grand Central and Library. A normal service is in operation between Wolverhampton St. George's and Grand Central.. pic.twitter.com/XOETrCp2LT — West Midlands Metro (@WMmetro) January 5, 2023